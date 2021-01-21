PROVIDENCE — The Wilbury Theatre Group is currently presenting the world premiere of "The Race," by Mark Binder, directed by Brien Lang. The new play, done in an emerging new performance medium, examines the common, and sometimes uncommon, obstacles of a high-pressure corporate interview dance in the Zoom era.
The play centers around two job-seekers from vastly different backgrounds, each vying for the same position in a large, faceless corporation. Each reveals uncomfortable truths from their past while dodging land mines from their competition, and dealing with an increasingly demanding disembodied interviewer. The audience also plays an integral part as they can communicate in a live chat, as the interview happens onscreen, and ultimately helps decide who is the best man for the job.
“As we were all experiencing a shift in performance during the pandemic, I asked myself, ‘How do we create a vibrant theater for this moment? After so many online meetings, how do we create something theatrical and visceral?’” asks the playwright, Binder. “'The Race' is about two people simultaneously interviewing for the same job in the Zoomscape — Joseph Black lives in the suburbs and is on sabbatical while Joe White lives in the city and has been unemployed for a year. Both characters need the job, but how can they connect with the unseen selection interviewer from Human Resources and the selection committee? 'The Race' not only deals with contemporary issues around bias, politics and work, it makes the audience complicit. That the actors change roles from night to night forces us to question every assumption we make. The experience is intense."
"Mark has crafted it so that each member of our cast can play any one of the three roles, and this has been a real pleasure to explore as each one of our actors has brought their own unique flavor to each very different character," said Lang. "We will be shuffling the cast throughout the run, so our hope is that audience members will join us on multiple nights for a completely different experience.”
"The Race" features original music by Nikita Zabinski, stage management by Allison Marchetti, and features performances by Rodney Eric López, Jennifer Mischley and Jim O'Brien.
Performances for "The Race" are done live and held entirely via Zoom. Patrons will receive a Zoom link to access performances after purchasing tickets prior to the performance. A Zoom account is not required. For tickets and more information, please visit www.thewilburygroup.org/the-race.
