WAKEFIELD— Theatre By The Sea has postponed its full 2021 summer season, according to a statement released Wednesday by the theater, but a pre-season production of "Mama Mia!" is still in the works.
Bill Hanney, the company's owner and producer, said the decision was made due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits, coupled with the safety protocols required by the artistic unions with which the theater is associated.
"We will be unable to move forward with the originally planned 2021 summer season," Hanney said in the statement.
The theatre is in communication with the publishing houses which hold the licensing rights, in order to secure permission to produce the previously selected musicals during the summer of 2022. Subscriber tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2022 season.
“Although we are unable to move forward with the season we had planned, we have gotten permission to reschedule the pre-season production of 'Mamma Mia!' until the end of the summer,” said Hanney. “We are hopeful that the majority of the population will have been vaccinated and that the regulations will have changed substantially, allowing us to return to our beloved barn.”
"Mamma Mia!" is currently scheduled to be presented from Aug. 18 – Sept. 5. Previously purchased tickets will be automatically transferred to the corresponding performance.
In addition, according to the statement said, "numerous scenarios are being considered in the hopes of providing additional entertainment summer and an announcement regarding exact plans will be made once details have been solidified."
While the Theatre By The Sea box office may be closed, patrons can email questions to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com.
