WESTERLY — Acclaimed author Katherine St. John will join book blogger Courtney Marzilli to discuss the release of her newest thriller, "The Siren" tonight at 6 at an author event sponsored by Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books.
The book centers around Hollywood heartthrob Cole Power who hires his ex-wife, Stella Rivers, to act in his son's film and sparks a firestorm on an isolated island that will unearth long-buried secrets — and unravel years of lies.
In the midst of a sizzling hot summer, some of Hollywood's most notorious faces are assembled on the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Genesius to film The Siren, starring dangerously handsome megastar Cole Power playing opposite his ex-wife, Stella Rivers. The surefire blockbuster promises to entice audiences with its sultry storyline and intimately connected cast.
Three very different women arrive on set, each with her own motive. Stella, an infamously unstable actress, is struggling to reclaim the career she lost in the wake of multiple, very public breakdowns. Taylor, a fledgling producer, is anxious to work on a film she hopes will turn her career around after her last job ended in scandal. And Felicity, Stella's mysterious new assistant, harbors designs of her own that threaten to upend everyone's plans.
With a hurricane brewing offshore, each woman finds herself trapped on the island, united against a common enemy. But as deceptions come to light, misplaced trust may prove more perilous than the storm itself.
St. John, a Mississippi native, is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and author of the critically acclaimed novel "The Lion's Den." When she's not writing, she can be found hiking or on the beach with a good book. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and children.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
