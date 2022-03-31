NEWPORT — The Sinta Quartet, an award-winning American saxophone quartet hailed as "a tight-knit ensemble exploding with power and virtuosity" by Boston Musical Intelligencer, will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday when Newport Classical presents its first spring community concert at Miantonomi Memorial Park.
The quartet, which performs music influenced by funk, folk, soul, and minimalism — "all with a lyrical tone that fuses with earlier works from the classical canon, displaying a full palette of compositional and instrumental colors — is on a mission to bring the versatility, homogeneity, and excitement of the saxophone to audiences everywhere."
Strengthening an already palpable connection with its audience by performing entirely from memory, the quartet provides a fresh take on chamber music that is at once beautiful, virtuosic and a completely interactive experience.
Quartet members Dan Graser, Zach Stern, Joe Girard and Danny Hawthorne-Foss are known to inject music and fun into the air for unsuspecting passersby by appearing in nontraditional venues such as grocery stores, bars, and other public places, but have also performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Hall and the Beijing Center for the Performing Arts.
Since forming in 2010 as soloists for a tour of China with the University of Michigan Symphony Band, the quartet has performed in nine countries, 31 states, and two Canadian provinces, giving diverse audiences a chance to experience a classical saxophone quartet for the first time. In addition to their live performances, the quartet has released two albums, "Collider" and "Ex Machina."
The concert is free and open to the public but advance registration is requested. Newport Classical’s next community concert will take place on Sunday, May 8.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
