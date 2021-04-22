STONINGTON — Visitors to the Stonington Historical Society’s Lighthouse Museum this month will have the chance to elect the next McKenna Honorary Photography Fellow.
Museum guests will be invited to vote on the photographs now on display at the Rosalie Thorne McKenna Community Photography Contest Exhibition.
On exhibit at the museum through April 30, the contest is named in honor of the late Rosalie "Rollie" McKenna, the famed portrait photographer who once called Stonington home and features the work of community artists who have submitted original photographs for consideration. The works of 13 finalists are now on display.
"Rollie’s photographs are iconic," said Elizabeth Wood, executive director of the historical society. "In particular, her photographs of Stonington reveal so much about everyday life in our town. We hope this contest and exhibition builds on Rollie’s photographic legacy and continues to preserve what makes Stonington so special."
Visitors to the exhibit will be able to cast their votes for their favorite photo. The most popular artist will be named the McKenna Honorary Photography Fellow and win $100, a family membership to the Stonington Historical Society, and one year of access to the Maurice LaGrua darkroom at the Woolworth Library. The second-place winner will receive a free family membership and the artist in third place will receive a free individual membership. The three winning images will be displayed at the Lighthouse Museum for the 2021 season.
The exhibition will run through April 30. The Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water Street in Stonington, is open from 12–3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free to all.
Masks are required, social-distancing guidelines will be followed, and hand sanitizer is available.
Founded in 1895, the Stonington Historical Society preserves, interprets, and celebrates the history of all of Stonington. The historical society owns and operates the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, the Lighthouse Museum, and the Woolworth Research Library, as well as maintaining its collection of objects and offering educational programming throughout the year. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
