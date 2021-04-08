PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021 spring season will continue Saturday with a live, in-person performance of "MOZART," with Jon Kimura Parker, led by guest conductor Leonard Slatkin. The program will feature Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 ("Elvira Madigan"), Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll" and Bartók's Romanian folk dances.
For the first time this season, limited in-person single tickets are available for purchase for both the 5 and 8 p.m. concerts at The Vets, based on recent updates to the State of Rhode Island's live-event guidelines. Tickets start at $35 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The 8 p.m. concert will be livestreamed simultaneously in high-definition video and audio available to the public. Season subscriptions are available for $150; a single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household.
Meanwhile, The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School's Spring 2021 enrollment period is underway for online lessons, classes and ensembles open to students of all ages and ability levels.
"Music School students are thriving thanks to our safe, virtual lessons, classes and ensembles," said Music School Director Annette Mozzoni in a statement. "Now is the perfect time to start with the best faculty in New England. We make it easy and enjoyable to start learning, to keep developing new abilities over time, and to enhance our students' love for music in new ways."
While the spring session began last week, slots are still available and private lessons can start at any point with pro-rated tuition. Ensemble auditions start in late spring.
The school shifted to live, online instruction in March 2020, a move that has been popular with students and faculty.
The school offers a wide variety of opportunities to make music for students of all ages and abilities. Music Together Online gives families with young children (birth to age 8) the chance to connect with other families for music, laughter and learning together. Private lessons on a vast range of instruments are available to hone a musician’s skills on any instrument and at any age.
Ensembles provide musicians of every level with avenues to further develop their collaborative musical skills and establish new friendships. Ensembles include the Youth Orchestras, wind ensembles, jazz and rock groups, and chamber music ensembles. All programs prioritize both learning and fun.
Call 401-200-3287 or visit RIPhil.org/Spring for details and more information on enrollment.
Visit https://www.riphil.org for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
