WESTERLY — The PVD Fringe Festival Encore Series will make its debut in Westerly next week at a four-day event at the United designed to showcase diverse art forms — including theater, music, dance, and multimedia — all in celebration of "Rhode Island's vibrant artistic community," according to Josh Short, founder of the Providence Fringe Festival.
Short, who is also the artistic director of Providence's Wilbury Theatre Group, said on the telephone Monday afternoon that he's excited to finally have a presence in Westerly.
"I've been actually trying to expand for a while," said Short. "This gives us the opportunity to bring groundbreaking work of the artists of the festival to more of Rhode Island and celebrate our state’s amazing artistic community with an even wider audience.”
Short recalled the initial conversation he had with Carly Callahan, the United's executive director, about creating a version of the popular festival tailored for Westerly audiences.
"It was just around the time she was appointed," said Short. "Carly and I both have an appreciation for less than mainstream art and artists."
Later, he said, he connected with the United's artistic director, Tony Nunes, and the two "sketched out a plan" to bring "cutting-edge" performances to Westerly.
The PVD Fringe Festival Encore Series will feature more than a dozen events at the United, including performances by Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, Providence Drum Troupe and the Big Nazo puppets, as well as aerial acrobatics, ballroom dancing, poetry and improv.
The opening-night act, a live performance called "Vessel," is what Short described as a "multimedia meditation on the surreality of time," from Andy Russ, "an interdisciplinary artist, educator, and an active generalist."
"Andy has been developing it for three years," said Short, "and I think he's perfected it."
The show includes a giant, 16-foot dress made of butterflies, he added.
"It is visually stunning," said Short.
The festival will also include a performance by Teddy Lytle, who plans to share his one-person piece, "(Tr)auma Queen; a ritual of lemons OR I love you I hate you shut up and tell me everything."
"He talks about his struggles with mental health and addiction but it's incredibly funny," said Short.
The Rhode Island Ukulele Armada is a "family band" inspired by the Cowsills, Short said, and involves songs and storytelling.
"They are hilarious," he said.
The aerial acrobatics will be performed by Elizabeth R. Wohl, Short said, a classically trained soprano who sings opera arias while she shares her death defying aerial acrobatics.
"She is an audience favorite," said Short, noting that the final piece of the festival will be "Michael and Holly present Insider Ballroom," a performance piece featuring two professional ballroom dancers who interweave personal experiences from their work in the mainstream ballroom industry while dancing together showing the waltz, tango, foxtrot and Viennese waltz dance styles.
"It's incredibly beautiful," Short said. "They tell beautiful stories — about dancing and coming out — while dancing. It is physically impressive to watch and it's great storytelling."
"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the dynamic energy of innovative artists and performers to Westerly by working with our friends at the Wilbury Theatre Group," Callahan said in an email Monday afternoon. "FringePVD is an extraordinary platform that celebrates the boundless creativity and artistic freedom of both emerging and established artists, while providing an unparalleled experience for our audience that fosters a deeper connection between artists and the community.
"We are so grateful to the Emma Clyde Hodge Memorial Fund and Anne Earle for their generous support of this encore event in South County," Callahan added.
