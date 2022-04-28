WESTERLY - Christine Ieronimo saw such beauty and symbolism in a simple purple pail that she's written a children's picture book called ... you guessed it, 'The Purple Pail.'
On Saturday, Ieronimo plans to give a purple pail to every child who buys a copy of her new book when she reads from 'The Purple Pail' at Savoy Bookshop and Café.
'It's free with the book,' said Ieronimo cheerfully during a phone call earlier this week as she discussed her family, her Westerly roots, her passion for telling stories that 'that provide windows to our world,' her advocacy for girls' education, the need for clean water in rural places around the world and the genesis for her new book.
Ieronimo, a Connecticut native, said her father, Robert Cornell - son of the late Ralph B. Cornell and Florence D'Amario Cornell - grew up on White Rock Road in Westerly.
'We are actually descendants of Thomas Miner on the Cornell side,' she said. 'My grandmother's family came from Italy and lived on Pond Street then Summer Street.
'When she came to Westerly in the summers to visit her father's family, as a child, she said, she and her siblings would spend time in Watch Hill, at the carousel and of course, at the beach.
And it is the beach that served as inspiration for 'The Purple Pail,' she said.
One of the reasons she wrote the book, she said, was because she couldn't find any picture books featuring little girls of color.
'Especially little girls of color on the beach,' said Ieronimo, whose daughter, Eva Alemitu, was born in Ethiopia.
'It was very important to me that she should have a book with little girls that looked like her,' she said, 'it's one of the things that inspired me to write it.
''The Purple Pail,' she said, tells the story of a purple pail that travels across oceans, rivers and land and meets many children in many different countries - from Ireland to Ethiopia; New Zealand to Portugal; India to Chile, and Morocco to Malaysia and Mexico.
In the beginning, a little girl in the United States loses her pail in the ocean. The pail travels across oceans to children in countries around the world where it is used for carrying clams, fruit, candles, honeycomb, chocolate and more before it finally washes up on the original beach where it was lost.
It's a story about the ways we are all connected, she said, 'and I love how it all comes full circle in the end.
'Illustrated by Niki Leonidou - whose picture book, "Looking for Misty" was nominated for the international Keycolours award for best picture book concept in Hasselt, Belgium - 'The Purple Pail' is suitable for fellow travelers ages 2 years and older, Ieronimo said.
'The world may be different,' added Ieronimo, the mother of four children who range in age from 16 to 25, 'but we are really all the same.
'Like the children who find the little purple pail, she said, 'at the end of the day, we are all connected.
