PROVIDENCE — The Providence Athenæum, one of the country's oldest libraries, has announced a winter/spring program season featuring some of the nation’s preeminent literary and cultural leaders.
The series kicks off Feb. 4 with journalist Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of "The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth." Rauch will explore the goals and tactics of the war on truth, show who's behind it and how it works, reveal the inner workings and hidden strengths of "our precious Constitution of Knowledge" and how to capitalize on them to fight back."
On Feb. 11, Princeton University’s Eddie S. Glaude Jr. will discuss his book, "Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons," which was named one of the best books of the year by Time, the Washington Post, and the Chicago Tribune and has been described as "a powerful reckoning with America’s ongoing failure to confront the lies it tells itself about race."
The series continues on Feb. 18 with bestselling author Michael Pollan who will be joined in conversation by scholar R. Tripp Evans, and continues on Feb. 25 with curators Paula Richter and Dan Lipcan from the Peabody Essex Museum who will discuss the exhibition, "The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming."
On March 3, legal scholar Akhil Reed Amar will discuss "The Words that Made Us" and explore "the biggest constitutional questions early Americans confronted." On Mar 11, Azar Nafisi, the New York Times-bestselling author of "Reading Lolita in Tehran," will discuss her new book, "Read Dangerously" and suggest "a resistance reading list, ranging from James Baldwin to Zora Neale Hurston to Margaret Atwood" for readers.
The series will close on April 22 with "Rhode Island Poetry Out Loud 2022," when finalists will recite classic poems at the Athenæum's annual poetry event, which is "dedicated to the memory of Charles and Deborah Philbrick and to fostering the art of poetry in Rhode Island and beyond."
"We are honored to bring so many incredible voices to Rhode Island,” said Matt Burriesci, the Athenæum's executive director. “This season offers something for everyone, and the virtual platform allows us to include more people than ever before.”
The programs will be held virtually over Zoom until further notice.
The Providence Athenæum celebrates the physical culture of the book and advances the humanities through innovative programming. Recent speakers have included bestselling authors Ann Patchett and Barbara Kingsolver, Pulitzer-winning historian David Blight, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead, "Hamilton" producer Oskar Eustis, and U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Sherrod Brown.
A full schedule of programs is available at provath.org/calendar. All programs are free to Athenæum members; non-members can register with a pay-what-you-can donation or by requesting a complimentary ticket.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.