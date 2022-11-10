NEWPORT — The Preservation Society of Newport County will bring back "Sparkling Lights at The Breakers" for its third year, announcing that it will be bigger and brighter than ever when it opens next week.
For the first time ever, according to Gary Ruff, a society spokesman, visitors to “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” can stroll in a complete loop around the property, enjoying a half-mile-long path glittering with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights while music fills the air. Highlights include a dazzling 50-foot-long tunnel of light and illuminated snowmen and reindeer, Ruff said.
"Guests will also want to stop by the Van-deer-bilt selfie station, or pause to watch the tree of lights change colors above the illuminated façade of the mansion," he added.
Also new this year, five fire pits will light the way and help visitors stay warm. The back terrace will have warming stations and adult beverages will be available for sale. Holiday sweets and treats will be available for purchase, including s’mores kits to cook over the fire pit. The Breakers Welcome Center also will have snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.
“Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” is now in its third year, and this season it will be more spectacular than ever,” said Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe. “It’s a great way to share holiday cheer with family and friends.”
"Holidays at the Newport Mansions" returns to The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 with beautiful seasonal decorations, including themed Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and fresh floral arrangements, add a festive holiday décor to these spectacular Gilded Age houses, Ruff added.
Once again, the 15-foot-tall poinsettia tree in the Great Hall of The Breakers — made up of 150 individual poinsettia plants — will provide "a wonderful holiday photo opportunity," Ruff said. New this year, the Music Room of The Breakers — prominently showcased in Season 1 of Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” series on HBO — will feature a vignette of mannequins dressed in elegant Gilded Age fashions.
As in years past, "Holiday Brunch" will again be offered at Chinese Tea House. Located on the back lawn of Marble House and perched above the historic Cliff Walk, the Chinese Tea House provides an unmatched setting for a three-course holiday brunch by Stoneacre Brasserie which includes a tea tower, an entrée selection and assorted desserts. Complimentary tea service is included. Specialty cocktails and wines are available for purchase.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
