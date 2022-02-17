NEWPORT — The Poulenc Trio — the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world — will perform music for the classically curious Friday, including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III and Octavio Vasquez, at a concert sponsored by Newport Classical.
The trio, once called "virtuosos of classical and contemporary chamber music" by Russian television, has rediscovered and redefined piano-wind chamber music for the 21st century. The trio is "committed to commissioning, performing, and recording new works from contemporary composers," according to a release from Newport Classical.
"Since its founding, the Trio has greatly expanded the repertoire available for the oboe, bassoon, and piano, with more than 20 new works written or arranged for the group," the statement says. "Poulenc’s signature 'Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon' kicks off this exciting evening of exceptional music."
"After a memorable, sold-out performance by Sara Davis Buechner last November, I am very much looking forward to returning to the Recital Hall for the spring portion of our Chamber Series with the Poulenc Trio in what promises to be a lively and invigorating concert,” said Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox.
On March 11, Newport Classical will present New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, in music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré and Brahms.
The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna Rodolfo Leone will perform a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport on April 22.
On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier.
Finally, on June 3, pianist Daniel del Pino performs Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz.
Five-concert packages are still available for purchase at www.newportclassical.org.
Programming for the upcoming Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-7, will be announced at the end of March.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.