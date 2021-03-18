NEW LONDON — Nerissa and Katryna Nields grew up singing folk songs in the kitchen and in the back seat of the family car. Katryna learned to sing melody with their father, eventually making her an ideal front person for the band. Nerissa, on the other hand, tackled the harmonies; with that skill, she provided a natural counterpoint to her sister's vibrant lead.
On Friday, the sisters, who play music as The Nields, will give a remote performance for New London's Friday Night Folk.
The sisters, known for their ability to make every song a short story, may tackle critical issues like the climate crisis, injustice at the border and the fragility of our democracy, "the message of hope pulses through, a strong and steady heartbeat," according to one reviewer, "with new lyrics [that] reflect what we might hope for our country ... and crown thy good in neighborhoods."
"I knew I wanted to be a singer and songwriter from the time I was seven," said Nerissa. "I remember I wrote my first song that I was really proud of when I was thirteen, and right away I had a harmony for it, so I dragged Katryna out of her room and taught her the harmony."
"It was instinct," she added. "I knew that my sister should be there."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
