NEWPORT — The Newport String Project will celebrate the Newport Art Museum’s “Call & Response” exhibition with a series of performances this weekend featuring music for string quartet from the 17th century to the present day.

The "imaginatively curated concerts" will feature pairings of artwork on display with "eclectic musical responses" selected by the project's  artists-in-residence, the Newport String Quartet. Composers featured in the concert include Henry Purcell, William Grant Still, Caroline Shaw, Andrea Tarrodi and Komitas.
 
The four concerts will feature the same program, and musicians and listeners will wear masks and be physically distanced. Listeners will be seated in pods that match their ticket purchase.

Tickets are $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members and $50 for Supporter Tickets.

All tickets include admission to the museum.

Noted for its eclectic and innovative programming, the Newport String Project is committed to presenting highly expressive performances of masterworks alongside works by emerging and rarely heard composers in intimate, inclusive settings throughout Newport. With a dual emphasis on performance and education, the project also includes a rigorous youth mentoring program, which currently provides free lessons in violin, viola and cello to almost 40 students in Newport. 

— Nancy Burns-Fusaro

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

