NEWPORT — The Newport String Project will celebrate the Newport Art Museum’s “Call & Response” exhibition with a series of performances this weekend featuring music for string quartet from the 17th century to the present day.
Tickets are $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members and $50 for Supporter Tickets.
All tickets include admission to the museum.
Noted for its eclectic and innovative programming, the Newport String Project is committed to presenting highly expressive performances of masterworks alongside works by emerging and rarely heard composers in intimate, inclusive settings throughout Newport. With a dual emphasis on performance and education, the project also includes a rigorous youth mentoring program, which currently provides free lessons in violin, viola and cello to almost 40 students in Newport.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
