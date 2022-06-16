NEWPORT — The 2022 Newport Flower Show, with a theme of “Eden … A Personal Paradise,” is set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 17-19, at Rosecliff.
Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme. Their entries will be displayed in the Rosecliff ballroom and salon, while other exhibits will be set in the Courtyard of Love and the oceanside terrace and lawn.
Tickets are available by advance purchase only and are specific to one date and block of time. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.NewportMansions.org.
Special features of the 2022 Newport Flower Show will include:
• A beautiful central garden exhibit honoring the show’s longtime Presenting Sponsor, Bartlett Tree Experts.
• A garden exhibit in the Cour d ’Amour (Courtyard of Love) with floral versions of some of the whimsical topiary figures from Green Animals.
• Displays by the Newport Mansions Stores along with a small selection of vendors featuring garden-related items.
The Newport Flower Show is made possible by the support of longtime Presenting Sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts, as well as the following sponsors: Ala von Auersperg, Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, Coca-Cola, National Trust Insurance Services, Proven Winners: The #1 Plant Brand, Taste Design Inc., and United Airlines.
All proceeds from the Newport Flower Show are dedicated to the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Preservation Society of Newport County’s 88 acres of gardens and landscapes.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.