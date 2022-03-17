MYSTIC — The Mystic Irish Parade is back and sporting a new feature that harkens back to St. Patrick’s Day parades of old.
To celebrate the return of this area’s largest Irish parade and one of the biggest in the two-state region, leaders of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation have announced that Sarah Servidio, of Groton, has been selected as the Foundation’s first "Grand Colleen."
Selection of a Grand Colleen dates back 60 years to a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holyoke, Mass., according to Neil Ryan, one of the foundation’s vice presidents. The Grand Colleen is “a young female of Irish descent who is heavily involved in her community and works to make a positive impact,” Ryan said. “With intelligence and grace, she is an excellent role model for her peers.”
Servidio is a champion Irish step dancer and a graduate of Fitch High School, where she was a member of the chamber choir, National Honor Society and captain of the varsity cross country team. She is an active member of her church, St. Patrick’s in Mystic, where she is an altar server, is actively involved in community service and is a member of Girl Scout Troop 63815.
Servidio attends the University of Rhode Island and is majoring in elementary education.
“Sarah is very proud of her Irish ancestry, and we are very proud to have such a strong, upcoming female leader in our presence,” Ryan said. “We couldn't have chosen a better young lady for the first year.”
Ryan explained that other towns adopted the Holyoke Grand Colleen tradition, and candidates were chosen by newspaper coupons, creating a fun, competitive event for the town. Some towns had hundreds of girls competing for the title.
The parade also will include its traditional Grand Marshal, and this year’s selection is Alexis Ann, publisher and owner of the former Resident newspaper. Ann was initially chosen to lead the 2020 parade, which was canceled.
The honor of Grand Marshal is bestowed upon “an exceptional member of the Eastern Connecticut community who dedicates time, energy and effort into making our region a better place to live and work,” Ryan said.
A U.S. Army-trained journalist with an entrepreneurial spirit, Alexis Ann launched Alexis Advertising in 1982 and The Resident in 1990, intent on creating a quality publication that focused on “good news about people doing good things in our communities.”
“My Irish ancestors must be smiling ear-to-ear,” Ann said. “My grandfather, Tom Mahoney, was a firefighter in Milford, Connecticut. He unfortunately suffered a tragic death on the way to a fire. I dedicate this honor to him.”
The parade is funded in part by events including the Grand Marshal Cocktail Party March 25 at Taquerio in Mystic, the Mystic Irish 5k on March 26 starting at Pearl Street in downtown Mystic, and the Awards Party and raffle April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Harp & Hound in downtown Mystic. Additional funding comes from the generosity of local business sponsorships and individual sale of raffle tickets to win a trip to Ireland. Major sponsors include Merrill Lynch, Levine Distributors, Old Mystic Village and F&F distributors. Surplus funds from the Mystic Irish Parade are donated to local charities.
This year’s parade, the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, from the Mystic Seaport on Route 27 and proceeds through downtown Mystic and across the bridge, where it winds up at the Mystic Museum of Art.
For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
