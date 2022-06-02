STONINGTON — The James Merrill House, a National Historic Landmark located in the heart of Stonington Borough’s commercial district, will unveil its new visitors center to Connecticut officials on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kathryn Burchenal, chairwoman of the Merrill House Committee, will introduce invited guests, including Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Senior Burgess and Commissioner of Public Buildings Shaun Mastroianni. Deborah Norman, owner of Grand & Water Antiques and a member of the Borough’s Board of Finance, will attend on behalf of Stonington merchants.
The newly renovated space for the visitors center was previously occupied by the much-loved Doug Radicioni barber shop adjacent to the former home of the poet James Merrill. The street-level space will host community events celebrating poets and writers, sell books by Merrill and related merchandise and offer a tantalizing glimpse of the Pulitzer-winning writer’s residence on the upper floors of 107 Water St.
Beginning June 9 through Labor Day, the visitors center will be open to the public. Check the Merrill House website for days and hours. The Merrill House will also participate in Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Please note, access to the Merrill Apartment is only via staircase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.