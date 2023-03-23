PROVIDENCE — The next production at Trinity Repertory Company, Jacqueline E. Lawton’s "The Inferior Sex," will take audiences back in time to the summer of 1972, when the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is ramping up across the nation and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is campaigning for president.
Meanwhile, in midtown Manhattan, a group of women have created a magazine “for feminists who love fashion.” As the war in Vietnam intensifies, and the Watergate scandal erupts, the charged political and social climate challenges friendships and the future of the magazine itself.
"The Inferior Sex" is directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo who is working alongside an all-female design team, including assistant director Alexis Elisa Macedo, movement director Shura Baryshnikov, set designer Sara Brown, costume designer Amanda Downing Carney, lighting designer Erica Lauren Maholmes, sound designer Stefanie M. Senior, projection designer Stefania Bulbarella and dramaturg Jules Odendahl-James.
The production’s cast features resident company members Jackie Davis as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run in a major party’s presidential campaign; Anne Scurria as the magazine’s fashion editor, Vera; and Rachael Warren as the magazine’s senior editor, Joan. They are joined by guest artists Shura Baryshnikov (Alice), Angelique M. C-Dina (Connie), Rachel Dulude (Sandra), and Geri-Nikole Love (Gwen). Recent Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Acting Program graduate Madeleine Barker will play Penny; Madeleine Russell, a current student in the program, has been cast as Madeleine.
Carney, Trinity's Costume Shop director, has seen to it that every piece of clothing in "The Inferior Sex" is genuine vintage. Not only does the clothing look like it's all from 1972, most of the show’s shirts, pants, skirts, shoes, and purses were actually made and worn in the late '60s or early '70s. Some may remember that in 1972, the fashion rage was that durable new “wonder fabric" known as polyester.
“I’m excited to bring 'The Inferior Sex' to Trinity Rep,” said Lawton. “With this play, I’m hoping to honor the contributions of women, highlight the extraordinary legacy of Shirley Chisholm’s presidential campaign, and call attention to the power and importance of intersectionality in the women’s movement."
"As a nation, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to achieve justice and equity for marginalized communities," she added. "We can certainly learn a lot from the successes and failures of social, racial, and political revolutions of the 1970s. So, I’m delighted that we have an opportunity to laugh, cry, and roar with these women!”
Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement that "Lawton’s beautiful, comic take on the historic events of 1972 is a rare theatrical gem."
"It is a story populated entirely by women, and it centers the story on their struggles to make a world of their own," Columbus added. "The production, helmed by our brilliant company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo, is at turns funny, serious, and straight-up glamorous.”
"The Inferior Sex" is on stage through April 16.
