WESTERLY — The Huntress and Holder of Hands, a five-member band with MorganEve Swain at the helm, will perform Friday at Knick Live, the 10-week virtual series created by the Knickerbocker Music Center and the United Theatre.
Followers of the Rhode Island music scene will be familiar with Swain, who, along with her late husband, David Lamb, was the other half of the much-loved Rhode Island folk duo Brown Bird. Swain and Lamb, who played the Newport Folk Festival back in 2011 and 2012, "pulled inspiration from the music they loved— Middle-Eastern psych-rock from the ‘60s and ‘70s, intricate post-metal, the music of the Balkan gypsies — and paired it with lyrics that illustrated and questioned the world around them," according to the Brown Brid website.
After Lamb died, at the age of 36, Swain — who grew up in Newtown, Conn., started playing violin when she was 3, and joined a bar band when she was 16 — began The Huntress and Holder of Hands as a vessel for "exploring grief and growth," the website says.
"Originally home-recorded using multi-layer tracks of voice and strings, Swain pulled creative energy from the experience of losing her husband ... to leukemia and the bond they shared as the duo Brown Bird. With the ambition to perform live and explore past personal grief, The Huntress and Holder of Hands aims to build harmony, string and bass-driven pieces influenced by Post-Metal, Blues and Americana and offers an intense musical and lyrical experience that explores love, loss, power and strength," the website says.
The Huntress and Holder of Hands marks the halfway mark for the series, which makes all of its concerts available on the United and Knick websites soon after the performances. The series kicked off with Ian O’Neil and Chris Ryan of Deer Tick, followed by The Wolff Sisters; Copley, Lataille and Piccolo, and Will Evans. The Feb. 19 show will feature Hamilton Leithauser, who will be followed by the Bruce Harris Trio on Feb. 26.
For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/knick-live.
