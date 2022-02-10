STONINGTON — If "music-making on a very high level, with infectious melodies, rhythms, and harmonies," sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll be right at home Saturday when Mike Boulay and the Hope Valley Volunteers perform at La Grua Center as part of the Music Matters series.
Other members of the group include Joe Giard, mandolin, guitar, vocals; Tom Pritchard, fiddle, mandolin, vocals; Jesse Burdick, banjo, vocals; and Jeff Horton, bass and vocals.
Described as "a talented, irreverent fivesome" by Christopher Greenleaf, Music Matters' artistic advisor and program editor, the group will be making their third visit to La Grua, "to stir us out of our midwinter lethargy."
"Bluegrass," said Greenleaf in an email, is "one of America's oldest and most distinctive music forms," which "underpins country and old-time tunes with a gently driving pulse unique to the genre."
"Mike Boulay and his fiercely talented colleagues interweave their multi-instrumental textures with spirited vocals that'll make the hall thrum and resonate," Greenleaf said. "Banish the chill of February, that grim month. Come join us for 'Classic Bluegrass in Late Afternoon.'"
Please reserve your tickets online, and bring along music-loving friends.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
