PROVIDENCE — "The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins," an activist dance opera that reimagines the narrative of the first commander-in-chief of the Continental Navy during the American Revolutionary War, opens tonight at the former home of Esek Hopkins on 97 Admiral St., in Providence for a six-show run.
The production is the culmination of the City of Providence’s two-year PARKIST Artist Residency.
Produced by the Haus of Glitter Dance Company, Performance Lab, the Wilbury Theatre Group, PRONK! Fest, and PVDFest — with support from Partnership for Providence Parks and the Rhode Island Foundation — the show reimagines the narrative of Hopkins, who "tortured British prisoners of war and disobeyed orders in order to profit from the American Revolution," during his term as commander-in-chief, according to the Wilbury.
Before the American Revolution, Hopkins was hired by the Brown Brothers of Brown University, the theater says, "to command the slave ship Sally to purchase kidnapped humans from the coast of Africa and bring them to America, land of the free, to be sold into slavery."
"The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins" tells the story of a single Black person lost on the voyage, and imagines "the missing stories from the legacy of Hopkins’ disastrous slaving voyage on Sally, imagining her story, family, emotions and legacy."
Known as a “fabulation," "The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins" also imagines what would life would be like today if colonization or slavery had never occurred.
"Hopkins was not only corrupt and entitled," a statement from the theater says, "but he was complicit in [Rhode Island] merchants’ eventual control between 60 and 90 percent of the Transatlantic Slave Trade."
The cast features the Haus of Glitter Dance Company, Performance Lab, April Brown, Becky Bass, Shey 'Rí Acu' Rivera Ríos, Anjel Newman (Medusah Black), Satta Jallah, Sidy Maiga and more than 35 other contributing artists.
Matt Garza, creative director for this project, said he hopes "The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins" will lead to a community awakening.
For instance, he said, "Why is there a middle school named after Hopkins down the street? Why is there still a statue of Esek Hopkins in Providence? Why is his former house worth preserving when it could be transformed into a space that feels supportive of all humans? What does it mean for our Queer BIPOC Glitter Family to be living, creating, liberating, fighting, feeling and healing here in his home?"
"Our activist dance opera is a rehearsal for the future," Garza adds. "We are not going to think our way out of racism. We are going to feel our way out of racism.”
“This dance opera we’ve created — a story of mermaids, revolution, and resilience — exposes how our BIPOC lineages intersect with Hopkins' legacy of white supremacy," he adds. "With this show, we are subverting the truth we inherited by imagining nameless, underrepresented & erased Queer/Femme/BIPOC lives as fully realized humans with bodies and stories and movement existing on what used to be his land.”
“As a theater company, we can only hope to elevate voices that have long been silenced,” said Josh Short, Wilbury's artistic director in a statement. "We are honored to be able to work with the Haus of Glitter on 'The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins.' This incredibly exciting production not only pushes the boundaries of theatre and storytelling, it challenges our understanding of our community’s history so we might work towards a better one.”
"After nearly two years of incredible research, prototyping, and artistic exploration made possible through the City's first ever Parkist in Residence program, the Haus of Glitter has created something truly masterful," said Stephanie Fortunato, Director of Arts, Culture + Tourism. "Through this presenting partnership with PVDFest, Wilbury and PRONK! Fest, 'Historical Fantasy' celebrates the culmination of our incredible Parkist program while simultaneously infusing PVDFest magic into the Wanskuck neighborhood."
"The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins" is the first production of the Wilbury Theatre Group’s 2021-22 season and a headliner of this year’s PRONK! Fest + PVDFest. For more information on other upcoming performances + community events, visit www.thewilburygroup.org + www.pvdfest.com + www.providencehonkfest.org.
To register for performances, visit www.thewilburygroup.org. For more information on the Haus of Glitter’s historic intervention and a full list of project partners, visit www.hausofglitter.org.
