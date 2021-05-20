WESTERLY — Jan-Philipp Sendker, internationally bestselling author of "The Art of Hearing Heartbeats" trilogy, will join musician and web developer Kevin Wiliarty next Thursday to discuss "The Heart Remembers," the final installment of the series, for an author talk and Q&A sponsored by Savoy Bookshop and Café and Bank Square Books.
Sendker, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1960, knew he wanted to be a writer at the age of 13, when he wrote in a school essay that he wanted to be a novelist. He was a freelance journalist until the prestigious weekly magazine "stern" hired him as a reporter. In 1990 he became its U.S correspondent, based in New York City. Five years later he moved to Hong Kong to work as the Asia correspondent for "stern."
During that assignment, he asked for three years of unpaid leave so he could finally write his first novel, "The Art of Hearing Heartbeats," which was penned in a small farmhouse in upstate New York. Unfortunately, he said, it was not much of a success at the beginning, and he therefore had to return to "stern."
He quit his job three years later to become a novelist, and now lives with his family in Potsdam, Germany.
The new book, a story about love’s power to transcend distances and heal seemingly irreparable wounds, tells of 12-year-old Ko Bo Bo, who lives with his uncle, U Ba, in Kalaw, a town in Burma. An unusually perceptive child, Bo Bo can read people’s emotions in their eyes. This acute sensitivity only makes his unconventional home life more difficult: His father comes to visit him once a year, and he can hardly remember his mother, who, for unclear reasons, keeps herself away from her son.
Everything changes when Bo Bo discovers the story of his parents’ great love, which threatens to break down in the whirlwind of political events, and of his mother’s mysterious sickness. Convinced that he can heal her and reunite their family, Bo Bo decides to set out in search of his parents.
"A gripping, heartwarming tale that takes the reader from Burma to New York and back, 'The Heart Remembers' is a worthy conclusion to Sendker’s beloved series," said Anastasia Soroko, the events coordinator for both bookshops.
"We're delighted that Sendker is joining us virtually," added Soroko. "We had the pleasure of hosting him in person in 2018 and are sure this virtual event will be equally as compelling."
"The Art of Hearing Heartbeats" was published in 2012, and the sequel, "A Well-Tempered Heart," appeared in 2014.
To register, visit https://www.banksquarebooks.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.