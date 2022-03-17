WESTERLY — Paul Rudnick's comedy "I Hate Hamlet" kicks off the Granite Theatre's new season and new era under the direction of recently appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa Stanley.
The play, which opens March 25, will run through April 9 and will be followed by "George Washington’s Teeth," a new comedy by Mark St. Germain (April 29 to May 14); "Alice in Wonderland" (June 3-12), the company's first all-youth production; "Shrek," a musical comedy (July 7-24); Neil Simon’s "California Suite" (Aug. 12-27); Oscar Wilde’s "The Importance Of Being Earnest" (Sept. 9-24); and "The Diary of Anne Frank" (Oct. 14-29).
"A Christmas Carol" (Nov. 25 to Dec. 18) will close out the season. Evening shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and afternoon shows at 2 p.m.
Dina Ferri, the theater’s president, said in a statement that safety measures will continue to be taken and that patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and to wear masks. Additional safety measures may be put in place as needed or determined by the CDC. Pre-show curtain announcements will be made detailing any changes.
"Until such a time as official guidance changes, we expect all plans to remain fluid and subject to change as we move along," Ferri said. "We are doing everything that we can to provide an enjoyable and above all safe experience for all who visit the Granite. We truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we work through our reopening processes during this uniquely challenging time."
For reservations, directions and information, call the box office at 401-596-2341 or visit www.granitetheatre.com.
