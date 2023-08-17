WESTERLY — The George Moore Cabaret Series — an annual event created to celebrate the American Songbook and the golden age of Broadway and to honor the memory of the late George Moore Sr. — will feature Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano at its Aug. 19 concert at the United.
Comstock and Fasano are a husband-and-wife team whose "electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing and sensuality have made them the nightclub world’s most celebrated team," according to George C. Moore Jr. of Westerly, one of George Sr.'s two sons, noting that the two are "every bit as entertaining as they are musically savvy."
The pair were also "dear friends of my father," said Moore, adding that he and his family "are very excited about our second annual George Moore Cabaret evening at the United."
Comstock and Fasano, resident artists at New York’s legendary Birdland Jazz Club, perform regularly at the most prestigious clubs and concert halls both here in the states and abroad. They were among the last singers to headline at the Algonquin’s legendary Oak Room supper club, with their show “Helluva Town: A New York Soundtrack."
Although often compared to other legendary performing couples — like Bobby Short and Lena Horne, Fred and Ginger, and Lunt and Fontanne — this "golden couple’s” style is all their own, according to critics.
Their repertoire — with a wide choice of material known to bring generations together — runs the gamut from Cole Porter to Paul Simon, from Duke Ellington to Joni Mitchell, and from Sinatra to Sting.
"Eric and Barbara make all of it fresh, new, spontaneous, and fun," said one critic, "Their audiences feel they've been to a terrific party where the music and the stories have been equally great."
Stephen Holden of The New York Times called them "exhilarating," and wrote that "Comstock and Fasano are turning the neighborhood into a hotbed of pleasure.”
Steve Futterman, writing in The New Yorker, praised "expert musicianship and joie de vivre in equal measure."
"Porter, Rodgers and Hart, and their ilk are like family, but Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren have been known to slip into the mix," Futterman wrote.
Recent career highlights include a sold-out run at Pizza Express Chelsea in London and two weeks as resident artists at Italy’s Monteverdi Tuscany. They appear regularly at Music Mountain’s Twilight Jazz series and Neue Galerie’s Café Sabarsky concert series. During the pandemic, their weekly series "#72and song" streamed on social media, with more than 70 episodes. Their many New York engagements also include Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, Symphony Space, Feinstein's 54 Below, the Carlyle, the Algonquin, Birdland, Jazz at Kitano, and the 92nd Street Y's "Lyrics and Lyricists" series, as well as concert halls and festivals coast to coast and in Europe. Their new CD is due out later this year.
The pair received the prestigious Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2021 in acknowledgment of their artistry, and were most recently honored (for the fourth time) with the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs award for Major Duo Artists.
In the words of revered jazz critic Ira Gitler, they “have it all, and then some … artistic, swinging, and superbly entertaining.”
The late George Moore, was born and raised in Westerly, and later moved to New York City. A gifted piano player, singer and musicologist, he especially enjoyed early Broadway musical comedies and brought countless years of joy to others by playing and singing for his friends and family.
