As I settled in to write about my (unforgettable) experience at the Gamm Theatre Sunday afternoon absorbing "An Octoroon," Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' excruciating, hilarious, mind-bending, edgy, comedy about race, and a play with a phenomenal cast, gorgeous costumes, a superb set and confident, brilliant direction, a voice on the radio interrupted my thoughts with some horrible, disturbing news.
"At least six historically black colleges and universities received bomb threats Monday morning," I heard the voice say. "The threats came one day before the beginning of "Black History Month."
How interesting that "An Octoroon" — a shocking bombshell of a play that will shake up your thinking about the construct of race and force you to take a look at the ugly legacy of white supremacy — is on the Gamm stage during this era of bomb threats, book bannings and increased incidents of anti-Semitism.
But wait, didn't I just say "An Octoroon" is a comedy?
Yes, "An Octoroon" is a comedy, and can be preposterously funny (Jason Quinn as Pete, Paul and the Assistant is genius, "lawsey me," in all three of his roles), but it's also difficult and challenging. It's a comedy based on a 19th-century melodrama, "The Octoroon," by Dion Boucicault, a "wildly popular Irish playwright" (according to the production's dramaturg and resident scholar, Rachel Walshe) who "penned some of the most produced stage melodramas of the 19th century."
In other words, Jacobs-Jenkins' "An Octoroon" is a "deconstruction" of Boucicault's "The Octaroon."
Boucicault's play (also known as "Life in Louisiana in Five Acts") takes place at Terrebonne, a Louisiana plantation and home of Judge Peyton, who has just passed on, leaving the plantation to Mrs. Peyton's nephew George (played by the ultra-talented Marc Pierre), who promptly arrives from Europe and falls in love with Zoe (Shelly Fort is exquisite), who, it turns out — horror upon horror — is biracial! Or an "octoroon," which, according to 1859 parlance, means she is one-eighth Black. She is afflicted with the "dark, fatal mark of Cain," she tells her beloved George.
Boucicault's play also includes Dora, the beautiful, haughty Southern Belle (Allison Russo), Dido (Jackie Davis) and Minnie (Michelle Walker), the two heartbreaking yet hilarious house servants/gossiping girlfriends and Grace (Angelique M. C'Dina, who also plays a ghostly, masked, white-washed version of Bre'r Rabbit who slowly, dreamily, glides along from the cotton fields (which lies over yonder, behind a veil) in the Jacobs-Jenkins version.
Director Joe Wilson Jr. begins "An Octoroon" with a play within a play, placing Jenkins, the playwright (or BJJ, also played by Pierre, who additionally tackles the role of M'Closky, the bad guy) on the stage with Boucicault (Jeff Church, who also plays two additional roles; Wahnotee and Lafouche, and once again astounds with his powerful acting). The two playwrights — BJJ in white-face and Boucicault in red-face — spar before us in an outrageous, x-rated, intense shouting match. (Just to make sure every stereotype is covered, Church, as Boucicault, swigs from a bottle of booze and staggers and slurs like a good old-fashioned Irish drunk. As Wahnotee, he wears an authentic, feathered headdress.)
Big shout-outs to fight choreographer Norman Beauregard, whose work was cut out for him (there are fights aplenty, and in good melodramatic tradition, blood, duels and death), sound and video designer Peter Sasha Hurowitz (the music and the videos are exceptional, but be prepared for the disturbing video at the end) and costume designer Liza Alexis.
Before "An Octoroon" began, as we settled into our seats in a newly opened section of the theatre — one that features a long, narrow runway-like stage running down the center — and as our eyes adjusted to our interesting new surroundings, before we were introduced to a cast of unforgettable characters, and while an enormous television screen showed snippets of outrageously racist movies and cartoons (think blackface, vaudeville, minstrel shows, cowboys and Indians) and the speakers blared rap and R&B music, our eyes were drawn to the words painted above Michael McGarty's set, a snippet of a poem written by the late Robert Penn Warren.
"This is the process whereby pain of the past in its pastness may be converted into the future tense of joy," it says.
Let it be true, I thought, as the play came to its shocking end. Let it be true, I prayed as Louis Armstrong's voice boomed throughout the theater, "I think to myself what a wonderful world."
