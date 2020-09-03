WESTERLY — Celebrity illusionists and twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards — recently seen on the Golden Globe-winning TV show, "The Kominsky Method" — will take their impersonations to Misquamicut Beach Sunday night for their Westerly debut at the drive-in.
From Sonny and Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John and Neil Diamond to Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli and Tom Jones, the talented twins entertain their audiences, the "Today" show said, with "one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen."
The twins, who perform more than 250 shows per year around the world, have appeared on a variety of television programs, including "The Tonight Show," "Entertainment Tonight," "The Today Show" and "Ellen."
Using the latest Hollywood-grade make-up and prosthetics as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves, the end result is a non-stop parade of stars on stage that are all at once "amazing, funny and entertaining," according to one reviewer.
Another newspaper review noted “they bring such love and attention to recreating celebrities that in many ways it’s better than watching the real thing!”
The brothers will perform a live show at the drive-in from 8:30 to 10:30p.m. Tickets are on sale online only at mbadrivein.com or through theedwardstwins.com and range from $40-185. All VIP seats have been sold in an exclusive pre-sale, but tickets for cars in the front and back sections of the drive-in are available.
