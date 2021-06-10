NEW LONDON — The Connecticut Early Music Society, under the direction of Artistic Director Ian Watson, will present its 39th annual festival this weekend. The festival, a series of three virtual performances, will feature an eclectic program with music ranging from French baroque dance music to 17th-century songs of the sea and culminating with works by early music giants Bach and Vivaldi.
This year’s festival will also highlight a number of local venues. Connecticut native Sarah Janovitch will be featured in a program from the Custom House Maritime Museum in New London, and the final concert was recorded at the historic George Kent Performance Hall.
The society is known for featuring performances by world-class musicians playing instruments of the period, which help retain the vibrancy and excitement the composers intended.
The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with a program called "Games & Grounds," with music and dancers from the early music ensemble Les Délices performing musical versions of Aesop’s fables as well as a newly choreographed interpretation of Rebel’s "Caractères de la Danse."
On Saturday at 5 p.m., Norwich native and Yale School of Music graduate Sarah Yanovitch, a soprano, will be featured in a program that includes "Incidental Music to The Tempest," by Matthew Locke, 17th-century songs by Henry Purcell and contemporaries, and Purcell’s "Suite from Abdelazer."
On Sunday at 5 p.m., there will be a program of sinfonias, sonatas and concertos linking the two masters of the Baroque — Vivaldi and Bach. Soloists Aisslinn Nosky will be on violin and Guy Fishman on cello.
The virtual concerts will be available to ticket holders for through June 30. Tickets are $25 each or $60 for all three performances. Student tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, visit www.ctearlymusic.org or call 860-333-8504.
Concert proceeds benefit the festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
