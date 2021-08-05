A REVIEW
If laughter the best medicine be; then hear ye, hear ye, all thee who suffer in body, soul or spirit; hear ye and hie to Wilcox Park for the next production of the Colonial Theatre's "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]."
For it is there, under "a canopy of stars," (as the Colonial's Artistic Director Marion Markham beautifully says in her program notes,) where thee shall laugh — and laugh and laugh and laugh — and where thee shall be healed.
Of course thee need not be suffering from any malady to enjoy the show — which marks the Colonial's 30th anniversary of Shakespearean summer theater in Westerly — although missing the chance to see it could induce severe cases of regret. So, be forewarned and do make plans to attend this madcap masterpiece which is guaranteed to break even the darkest spell. And following such a long, dark COVID-induced spell, to be outside, watching live theater (excellent live theater at that) and laughing with friends and fellow audience members is just what the doctor ordered.
The play, a sort of Shakespearean spoof, was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield — three "charismatic comics," who premiered their "preposterous masterwork" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. One of the world's most frequently produced plays, it features three characters who decide to share a little something from each of Shakespeare's 37 plays (plus the sonnets,) giving extra time to the major works: "Romeo and Juliet," "The Tempest," "The Scottish Play," (with bagpipes, kilts and colorful, plastic, Little Tykes golf bags,) "Othello" (a rap version at that) and "Hamlet."
Jeremiah Clapp, Jamie Dufault and Richard Herron, three seasoned actors who have performed more serious Shakespeare at the Colonial in seasons past, are the three fine actors who pranced, dashed, hopped, skippes, slipped, slid, danced, ran, dueled and jumped around the stage in their roles as Jeremiah, Jamie and Richard. Yes, they play themselves. Part of the hilarity of this show is that the actors keep their own names as they recite Shakespeare, interact with the audience, and interweave absurdity and foolishness into pieces of Shakespeare's sacred canon.
Think the Marx Brothers meet Monty Python meet the Three Stooges.
The three actors deftly combined some of Shakespeare's most beloved lines and soliloquies with pratfalls, slapstick, foolishness and fun as they hithered, withered and zithered to and fro, changing costumes on the run. (Audrey Petersen's costumes are superb.)
Herron has a particularly hilarious bit during a visit to "Titus Andronicus," when he dons an apron and chef's hat and, speaking in brilliant Julia Child-ese, turns the play into a faux cooking show.
The play zipped along at rapid-fire pace and was peppered with pratfalls, bawdy (and body) humor, lots of fainting, fake vomit and a puppet show (remember Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy?) The Hamlet-Laertes duel was masterful.
The show was not 100 percent ridiculous, however. When Dufault (who was fabulously farcical as Ophelia,) paused to recite some of Hamlet’s more serious lines, the foolishness was suspended and the audience was mesmerized and fell silent.
Markham, who has been a Colonial mainstay for more than 30 years now, directs the show and carries out her duties artfully and with precision. The timing is spot-on.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]" is a top-notch, perfectly-produced show that runs like clockwork with obvious well-orchestrated behind-the-scenes coordination from Stage Manager Natalie Hratko and Aurora Productions, a professional production management company based in New York. The sound was crisp and clear, the lighting — thanks to co-lighting designers Alex deNevers and Angelo Sagnelli — added just the right touch, as does the set, designed by Westerly High School art teacher John Tedeschi and painted by the Colonial's crew of interns.
Make your reservations without haste, and, as one of our silly fellows said during the show; "May the Shakespeare-IT be with you."
