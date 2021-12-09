PAWTUCKET — Local actors who don't mind traveling a bit might be interested to know that Rhode Island's oldest community theater, the Community Players, will hold auditions for the world premiere of "A Tree Falls In Brookline," by David Christner, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket, just across from McCoy Stadium.
Sign-ins will begin at 6:30 p.m. The play will be produced from Feb. 18-27 as part of the theater's 100th anniversary celebration.
"A Tree Falls in Brookline" tells the story of Cormac “Mac” McIntyre, a largely unproduced and unrecognized playwright whose work is beginning to get some recognition when a tree falls in Brookline, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and only a shadowy recollection of his identity. Mac’s roller-coaster ride through his tumultuous past to discover who he is in the present is a trip you won’t soon forget.
Director Richard Griffin is looking for a diverse cast of men and women, ages 40-70, to fill the following roles: Gwendolyn Fairfax: 60, heiress and patron of the arts; Ripley Randolph: 60ish, Mac’s pal and agent; Dr. Alex Warner: 44, a neurosurgeon; Margaret Hiller: 40ish or so, a VA nurse; Cormac McIntyre: 73, an obscure playwright; Allison McIntyre: 63, Mac’s estranged wife ;Dr. Anna Floyd: 50, a neuropsychologist; Wiley Henry: 40, Allison’s son, a lawyer; Nora Ellis: 54, A.D. of a Boston theater and Frank Pearson: 55, a professor of theatre.
The audition will consist of cold readings from the script. Rehearsals will be held three times a week (days to be determined). Please come prepared with potential rehearsal conflict dates and times (evenings, weekends, vacation periods, etc.).
Auditioners will need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, along with an official government-issued identification.
For more information, please send an email to auditions@thecommunityplayers.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
