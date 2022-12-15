NEW LONDON — New works by Pamela Zagarenski — acclaimed artist, writer and two-time Caldecott Honor Award-winning book illustrator — will be on exhibit this winter at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in a show titled "The Circle Game."
With paintings that draw on sacred geometry and healing traditions from around the world, "The Circle Game" invites visitors young and old to enter into paintings brimming with animals, mystical figures and faraway places. Evoking the wonder of both the extraordinary and the mundane, the exhibition celebrates the dualities of life — light and dark, love and hate, good and bad — in a spirit of magical exploration.
In her "Artist's Statement," written for the exhibit, Zagarenski wrote, "I try to remember that we are all the keepers of this spherical inn. Light and dark, winter and summer, spring and fall, young and old, love and hate, good and bad, war and peace, and life and death will always simultaneously exist. This blink of time we call life is an incomprehensible gift. I crave understanding. I yearn for the innocence of childhood. And so I paint without preconceived notions about rights and wrongs. My quest’s only structure is that awe-inspiring circle that brings me back to the center and reveals in our conversation what to say to you with my brush. And together with humility, we go ’round and ’round and ’round, in the circle game."
Zagarenski has been praised widely for the illustrations in her books, which include "Sleep Like a Tiger," "Aesop’s Fables," "Red Sings from Tree Tops" and "The Whisper," a tender picture book about the magic of reading, according to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The book, the School Library Journal says, is "a sumptuously illustrated fable about the magic of storytelling and the power of imagination."
Zagarenzki, who was raised in Preston and studied at the University of Connecticut, said in a 2015 interview with The Sun that she always knew what she wanted to be when she grew up.
"My whole life, all I have ever wanted to do is draw pictures and write stories," said the artist, who used to draw on every surface she could find as a child.
"Yes, my bedroom walls, inside books, telephone books, school books ... everything that had a paper-like surface called to me for images," she said in 2015.
"I kind of took a circuitous path to get here," she said, "but this is what I wanted to do the most."
Zagarenski, who worked for 23 years in the Mystic gallery Whyevernot, where she created memorable window displays, said she has also had a lifelong love for children's books and their authors and illustrators.
From Beatrix Potter to Maurice Sendak, from Shel Silverstein to Exupery and his "Little Prince," she loved them all.
"I even loved Golden Books," added the artist who enjoys sharing secrets, surprises and symbolism with her readers. Her whales, foxes, bees and spiders mean more than what meets the eye.
While creating "The Whisper," Zagarenski said once during a talk at her alma mater, the plot, idea and words initially dictated all of the illustrations.
"But as I moved through the process and began painting more and more, I found the pictures began to equally dictate the words and then even more of the story ... in the simple, daily act of painting, new aspects of the story were revealed ... and then I just trusted and let it happen ... eventually words story and pictures began to happen simultaneously — side by side working much like a yolked oxen team plowing through a field of sentences and images … the words and pictured shaped each other."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
