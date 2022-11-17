WESTERLY — The Chorus of Westerly will kick off its 64th season this weekend with two choral masterpieces from two different composers from two different eras — "To the Hands," a recent work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, and the famous "Nelson Mass" by Franz Joseph Haydn.
Shaw’s "To the Hands," which premiered in 2016, focuses on people seeking refuge around the world today while Haydn's "Nelson Mass" was composed at the end of the 18th century, when Napoleon’s campaigns in Austria were causing great turmoil and instability.
"I’m more excited about 'To the Hands' than I’ve been about any piece of new music we’ve done so far," said Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell in a telephone interview earlier this week, noting that Haydn’s piece has been performed regularly by the chorus, including during the its 1987 tour to Italy.
Originally titled "Miss in Angustiis," Howell said, or "Mass for Troubled Times," the piece is a "tremendously popular work with concert audiences."
And, he added, while the work may have been written during a time of tremendous "fear and uncertainty" it ends on a hopeful note.
It begins with sounds illustrating the fear and upheaval of the time, he explained, then "moves to the hopeful and intense joy at the prospect of peace in its closing."
"The ending is joy-filled," he said. "It leaves us with the sense that everything is going to be OK."
Shaw's piece is not only musically interesting and fulfilling for the singers, he continued, "but it is so relevant to our world today."
Howell said Shaw was hired to create the piece to help shine a light on the worldwide refugee crisis — a crisis which has only become more severe since the piece was written in 2016.
"Most notably with the war in Ukraine," he said.
Howell said that Shaw wrote "Ad Manus" — which means "to the hands," — as a response to a portion of the first "Lutheran Oratorio" written by Buxtehude, one of Bach’s musical heroes.
"She was originally talking about the hands of Jesus Christ on the cross," Howell said, explaining that Shaw is encouraging us to look at our own wounds and the troubles of the world, and ask ourselves what role we might play in all of it.
In other, words, he said, "What have our hands done or failed to do?"
The audience can expect to hear a mixture of both ancient and modern sounds, Howell said, from wordless chants and the musical language of Buxtehude, to a cappella harmony and spoken numbers about displaced people around the globe.
Throughout the work, Shaw — the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize in Music — uses texts that range from medieval hymnody to Emma Lazarus’ sonnet "The New Colossus" to shine a light on the current worldwide refugee crisis. The Lazarus sonnet, inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, includes the familiar words, "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." It is coupled with a spoken word section that uses actual figures — from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre about the number of displaced people in the world — which are read aloud.
"With musical language spanning from ancient to contemporary, Shaw brings a very current issue into historical perspective, echoing Haydn’s work in its tone and genesis," Howell said.
“Through the lens of both Haydn and Shaw, we are called upon to witness and reconcile the impact of continual community suffering," he said. "This music asks us to explore the current state of the world and understand our role within it, while urging all of us to act in hope for lasting peace."
This weekend's concert will mark the first time the chorus will perform a piece by Shaw, who has performed with, composed for, and worked with some of the finest vocal ensembles in the country, including the Grammy-winning "Roomful of Teeth" and "The Crossing."
Shaw describes herself as someone who “moves among roles, genres, and mediums, trying to imagine a world of sound that has never been heard before but has always existed.”
The chorus will perform the concert alongside the Festival Orchestra and four guest soloists: soprano Kathryn Aaron, alto Olivia Kleyla, tenor Brad Kleyla and bass Devon Russo. The concert will also mark the first performance of a small, chorus sub group of a capella group singers.
The performance run time is approximately 72 minutes without intermission.
