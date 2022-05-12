WESTERLY — In an effort to recruit new singers, The Chorus of Westerly will host an "Open Rehearsal Week" next week from Monday, May 16, through Monday, May 23.
On May 16, at 4:15 p.m., youngsters aged 7-14 are invited to join the chorus for the "Open Kids Rehearsal & Ice Cream Social" to sing at a children’s rehearsal, then enjoy an ice cream social immediately following. At 7 p.m., singers of various levels of musical skill/experience are invited to join adult chorus members for the "End-of-Semester Celebration for Foundations Chorus," a non-auditioned program.
On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., interested community members are invited to attend an "Open Rehearsal for Symphonic Chorus," watch the Symphonic Chorus prepare for their upcoming Summer Pops performance and learn more about how to perform with the chorus.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., guests can observe an "Open Rehearsal for Threshold Choir" and learn about the new chorus-affiliated program that prepares peaceful music designed to bring comfort to people at the end-stages of life.
The week will end with audition days on Sunday, May 22, from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, May 23, from 7-9 p.m., for singers interested in joining the chorus for its upcoming concert season.
Pre-registration is required for auditions, and a 15-minute audition timeslot can be reserved by calling 401-596-8663. Other times are available upon request.
All events take place at the George Kent Performance Hall, home of the Chorus of Westerly, at 119 High St., Westerly.
For more information, contact the Chorus office at 401-596-8663 or visit www.chorusofwesterly.org.
