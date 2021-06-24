MYSTIC — Christine “The Beehive Queen” Ohlman and Rebel Montez will continue their 2021 concert series with "Beehive, hip-shaking, shoreline summer rolls" in the courtyard of the Mystic Hilton Friday with a free early evening concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Ohlman said the Sin Sisters will join them as special guests.
"Shoreline Fans and friends rejoice," she said on her Facebook page. "This free early-evening concert is a great chance to hang in a gorgeous setting, and for our [Rhode Island] fans, we’re close to the border!"
The Beehive Queen will hold court with Cliff Goodwin, Michael Colbath and Lorne Entress, as well as the Sin Sisters, who join them every year at the Rhythm & Roots Festival.
"Make dinner reservations earlier and then join the crowd on the lawn," she said, "or just come for the hip-shakin' concert."
"All ages are welcome," she added, "bring your own chair, and party with the queen."
The concert will be held rain or shine, she said, and will be moved inside to the hotel's grand ballroom in the event of bad weather. For more information, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mysmhhf-hilton-mystic/ or call 860-572-0731.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
