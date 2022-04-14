MYSTIC — The blues will be on parade next week at Mystic Luxury Cinemas — and then some — when the mighty, mighty James Montgomery Band joins forces with the mighty, mighty Christine "Beehive Queen" Ohlman for what promises to be a blockbuster of a show.
"Blues at the Movies" will pair the blues harp-playing Montgomery with the blues-belting Beehive Queen, whose trademark blonde beehive hairdo, she says, is an ongoing tribute to Ronnie Spector.
Ohlman, the longtime vocalist with the Saturday Night Live Band, whose latest CD, "The Deep End," was honored on five national Top 10 lists, has performed with Montgomery many a time over the years. At the Mystic theater, she writes on her Facebook page, there will be "VIP plush, heated seats and a beautifully delicious variety of snacks and drinks ... Dancing in the front of the theatre … and the BLUES, all night long, so come on if you’re comin’!"
Ohlman said the event will be "a very special musical evening of songs and storytelling."
Montgomery, a member of both the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame and the New England Music Hall of Fame, has toured with the likes of Gregg Allman, Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker and James Brown. He has also hosted his own syndicated blues radio show, when he interviewed any number of blues-rock luminaries.
Ohlman has been featured at the AMA Conference in Nashville and the Carnegie Hall tribute to the Rolling Stones. She also appeared on Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary telecast and was was pulled onstage later at the after-party concert at the Plaza by Jimmy Fallon and tore the roof off with the B-52s as her backup vocalists.
Montgomery's latest album, "The James Montgomery Blues Band: A Tribute to Paul Butterfield," was released on Cleopatra Records.
