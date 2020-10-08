MYSTIC — Connecticut Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson will be joined by poets Joan Hofmann and Steve Straight and cellist Theodore Mook for the region's first live Green Poetry Café Sunday at a program sponsored by the Arts Cafe Mystic at the Mystic Museum of Art.
"The Arts Cafe Mystic is honored to be collaborating with Gibson's vision," said Lisa Starr, the artistic director of The Arts Cafe Mystic.
"Green poetry doesn’t fit into a simple category," said Starr. "It includes poetry about nature, the environment, and climate crisis, but in addition it explores our relationship, as individuals and communities, with the natural world."
"It encourages us to look more closely at how the decisions we make on a daily basis have a profound effect on the planet which needs our love and poems and stewardship now more than ever," she added.
Gibson, a Preston resident and author of 12 books of poems, is professor emerita at the University of Connecticut. Last year she received a $50,000 State Poet Laureate Grant from the Academy of American Poets to explore and celebrate green poetry in Connecticut, celebrating the natural world, and exploring environmental issues, "in particular how they are inextricably linked to how we live as individuals and communities," Starr said.
Joan Hofmann, the first poet laureate of Canton, Conn., will be the "Opening Voice" for Sunday's program. The author of three chapbooks, Hoffmann's work has been published in various anthologies and journals.
Straight, the second "Opening Voice," taught English at Manchester Community College, where he was the director of the poetry program.
The poetry readings will be complemented by music from Mook, a Rhode Island cellist who has taught and played the cello for almost 40 years and given concerts all over the world. After 30 years in New York City, he now lives in a converted 19th-century church in rural Rhode Island, where he teaches and hosts a concert series, SwitchArts and teaches at local schools and universities.
The Green Poetry Café will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at theartscafemystic.org. Tickets are limited to ensure that proper social distancing and gathering regulations are observed and enforced.
