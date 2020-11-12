MYSTIC — The Arts Café Mystic will culminate its outdoor fall poetry series on Saturday at 2 p.m. by the river at the Mystic Museum of Art with poets Jeffrey Harrison and Barbara Hill and musical guests Greg Piccolo on saxophone and Bill Morrison on bass violin.
Harrison, a long-time café favorite, is returning with his sixth full-length book of poetry, "Between Lakes," which was published by Four Way Books in September. He has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the NEA, and the Bogliasco Foundation, among other honors, and his poems have appeared widely in magazines and anthologies, including "Best American Poetry" and "The Pushcart Prize" volumes, and Ted Kooser’s "American Life in Poetry."
Hill will read new work as well as selections from her recently published chapbook, "A Few Sharp & Glamorous Words."
The poetry readings will be complemented by music by Piccolo, the legendary Rhode Island saxophonist, who will be accompanied by Morrison on bass. Piccolo got his start as the vocalist and saxophone player for the famous blues group, Roomful of Blues.
Seats are limited and tickets must be purchased ahead of time via the cafe website. Social distancing will be practiced and safety precautions will be strictly adhered to. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
