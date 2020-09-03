WESTERLY — The annual Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night, a local festival with roots in the 1600s that is moving to the Misquamicut Drive-In this year, will take place a few months earlier than usual and will feature a famous guest star.
Tom Wopat, the singer, songwriter and guitarist who starred as Luke Duke on the long-running "Dukes of Hazzard" TV show, will be the special guest next Friday night when the 23rd annual Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night — featuring "The Misquamicut Players" — takes place at the Misquamicut Drive-In on Atlantic Avenue. Wopat is also a Tony-nominated Broadway actor who played the U.S. Marshall in the Quentin Tarantino movie “Django Unchained.”
Written and Directed by Caswell Cooke, and presented by the Misquamicut Business Association, the event brings together local actors, dancers and musicians for a comedic look at an English holiday. This year marks the 415th anniversary of the day Fawkes and a group of co-conspirators attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament, said Cooke.
The conspirators were angry because King James was sending Jesuits into exile, Cooke said. The plotters wanted to wrest power away from the king, but in an attempt to protect a friend in the House of Lords, one of the group members sent an anonymous letter warning his friend to stay away from the parliament on the evening in question.
The warning letter reached the King, and the conspirators were caught, tortured and executed. Fawkes and his friends had rolled 36 barrels of gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament.
These days, Guy Fawkes Day is also known as Bonfire Night, Cooke explained, an event commemorated every year with fireworks and the burning of an effigy of Fawkes on a bonfire.
"Some of the English have been known to wonder whether they are celebrating Fawkes' execution or honoring his attempt to do away with the government," Cooke said in a statement.
A common question asked, he continued, is, "was there really a gunpowder plot, or were the 'conspirators' framed by the king?"
"There was no doubt an attempt to blow up parliament," he added, "Guy Fawkes and his associates may have been caught in a Jacobean sting operation. Many of the plotters were known traitors. It would have been almost impossible for them to get hold of 36 barrels of gunpowder without the government finding out."
As for the secret warning letter, many historians believe the king's officials fabricated it, Cooke said. "The letter made it easy to explain how the king found out about the plot and stopped it just in time. The letter was in fact very vague. It said nothing about the details of the attack. Still, the King and his men knew exactly where and when to catch the conspirators and stop the plot."
In the first bonfires, called "bone fires" at the time, it was not the bones or effigies of Guy Fawkes that were burned. Not until 1806, two centuries later, did the people start burning effigies of Guy Fawkes himself. Still today, communities throw dummies of Guy Fawkes, politicians and people in the news on the bonfire, Cooke said.
The Misquamicut Players have made an annual tradition of reenacting the night of inquisition and execution for more than two decades. Pre-show festivities will include the musical stylings of Eric Lutes. Tickets are $20 per carload at Mbadrivein.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
