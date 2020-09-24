STONINGTON — Music Matters at La Grua will kick off its new season with a virtual concert by Russian-American pianist Olga Vinokur Saturday at 5 p.m.
Vinokur returns "with the gleaming sound of Russian Romantic and Soviet-era piano scores," according to Christopher Greenleaf a member of La Grua's Music Advisory Committee and the artistic adviser for the music series.
"Once heard, pianist-composer Nikolai Medtner's luminous, chiseled soundscape is unforgettable," Greenleaf said in an announcement. "Three of the most evocative of Tchaikovsky's Seasons will call forth sounds that are a specialty of the big 1886 Chickering, and some of Rachmaninoff's most engaging piano scores will evoke further 19th-century colors."
The virtual event will begin with a brief pre-concert Q&A with Vinokur via Zoom, Greenleaf added.
"We'll spill the beans right here," he said; "Olga's outrageously talented son, Dan Gnip, will join her in two four-hands excerpts from Anyuta, Valery Gavrilin's ballet homage to Chekhov.
"This Tarantella ignites fires wherever it's heard," Greenleaf said.
The concert features "Sumptuous video with gorgeous, natural stereo," he said, noting that the "Affordable ticketed viewing on the La Grua YouTube channel" is an "irresistible way to begin our (for now virtual) 2020-2021 season!"
A private link to the video will be sent to ticket holders and Music Matters subscribers prior to the designated time who will also receive the link to the Zoom pre-concert chat. This piano concert was pre-recorded at La Grua Center and will be aired on La Grua's YouTube channel.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
