MYSTIC — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taste of Mystic is returning to Olde Mistick Village this weekend for three days of amazing food and live music.
Featuring samplings from more than 20 different restaurants, a beer tent, and music played by live bands all weekend, the popular event will also include an axe-throwing demonstration by Axtreme Entertainment LLC.
"This year the event will be extra special because it will be marking Olde Mistick Village’s 50th anniversary," said property manager Chris Regan. "We know people have missed this event, and we are pleased to be able to host it this year."
The anniversary ceremony will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.
“Olde Mistick Village is a unique place, in that it has a church, a meeting house, and a green on the property,” said Regan about the village, which will be the backdrop of an upcoming Hallmark holiday movie.
The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on-site, followed by a reception at Trattoria Amalfi, one of the newest restaurants in the village.
Meanwhile, the hours for Taste of Mystic are Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, the music will be provided by The Matt n Dean Rock and Roll Acoustic Duo from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Darik & the Funbags will follow and play from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s musical entertainment will start at noon with Roy Dunn Maclean, who will be on until 2 p.m. The music will continue at 3 p.m. with Huckleberry Pie, who will play until 5 p.m. The Beacon Street Band will go on at 6:30 p.m., playing until 10 p.m.
On Sunday, 3 Hours Later will play from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Sugar will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
To learn more about the festival or the anniversary, visit http://oldemistickvillage.com/events/.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
