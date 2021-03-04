WESTERLY — Cider’s earliest roots may be as old as the Greco-Roman era, but authors Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo are bringing the ancient beverage into the 21st century when they celebrate contemporary orchardists and cidermakers next week, those people leading the flourishing industry in the here and now. They'll also share the history of the apple-based beverage from its earliest days.
Pucci, a cider sommelier, and Cavallo, a food journalist and restaurant owner, will discuss all things cider next week when they appear in a virtual event hosted by Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books in partnership with the Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery of Westerly to talk about their book, "AMERICAN CIDER: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage."
Cider is more than just its taste, they write. It also has deep roots in American history, as the nation’s first popular alcoholic beverage, originally made from apples brought across the Atlantic. The authors employ a region-by-region approach to further illustrate how ciders and the apples they’re made from came to proliferate the U.S. — including demystifying Johnny Appleseed (spoiler: it’s not what you think) and the surprising effects of industrial development and government policies that benefited white men on apple production.
The book chronicles the history of apples and cidermaking from the Norman conquerors — who brought the craft to England in the 11th century — to the centuries later when it found its way to the colonies, where it came to embody "the best and worst of America’s history and agricultural practices."
Thomas Jefferson, for instance, learned to make cider from his enslaved cidermaker and butler, Jupiter Evans, and during the Revolutionary War, George Washington’s troops wiped out apple orchards planted by Indigenous peoples who sided with the British.
The authors write about cider in the U.S., employing a region-by-region approach, to not only highlight the complexities of the beverage, but to give new wave of consumers the means to taste, talk about, and choose their ciders, along with stories of the many local heroes saving heirloom apples and producing innovative, new varieties. Their book includes a section dedicated to New England.
Alice Waters, owner of the famed Chez Panisse and founder of The Edible Schoolyard Project, said their book is not just a thorough guide to the history of apples and cider in this country, but "an inspiring survey of the orchardists and cidermakers alive today who are devoting their lives to pomaceous diversity, agricultural sustainability, and a fairer food system for all."
This event is free and open to the public, with an option to purchase a copy of the book. In addition, folks in the Westerly, surrounding area (who are 21 and over) can choose to include a tasting flight certificate to be redeemed at Tapped Apple with their ticket for the event.
