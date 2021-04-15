Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Rain. High 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.