WESTERLY — The Howling Hound Dogs will join Ken Serio's Jazz Trio and musician James Harris on the streets of downtown Westerly Sunday when the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce brings back "Sunday Fundays," a series of weekly open-air events created to highlight musicians, shops, restaurants and other downtown businesses and to show support for "small businesses and ... talented artists who have been largely sidelined from performing" during the pandemic, according to Chamber President Lisa Konicki.
Sunday Fundays will return "by popular demand," Konicki said, and will continue for five Sundays through May 22. Vehicular traffic will be paused throughout the downtown to allow for foot traffic on the streets during the weekly events, Konicki added. Facial masks will be required in the event zone and social distancing rules will apply.
The Howling Hound Dogs, a trio praised by the president of the Connecticut Blues Society said, will kick things off Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and plan to bring their "hand-clappin’, toe-tappin’, thigh-slappin’ and finger-snappin’ music to Westerly for this year’s first Sunday Funday celebration," according to Lou Manzi, a guitar teacher and Howling Hound Dogs member. "
The fun and upbeat washboard trio also includes Peter Magrane and Tom McVerry. The three are all multi-instrumentalists who, said Manzi, "will be jammin’ on ukulele, guitar, kazoo, harmonica, banjo, washboard and spoons."
"Where else are you going to hear a solo on the spoons?" asked Manzi, noting that their shows feature "an eclectic mix of tunes that range from early blues, swing and jug band classics to Hank Williams, Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong tunes."
Manzi said the Howling Hound Dogs, whose motto is "All for fun and fun for all," are likely to throw in a few Beatles and Elvis songs performed "in their original Hound Dog style ... family friendly music that will have you howling with joy."
From 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Ken Serio Jazz Trio — with Serio on drums, Sinan Bikar on guitar and Jedd Chelbowski, bass, will play music from their current CD, "Road Trip," and new music from their forthcoming CD, "The Quartet Project."
Serio, a Westerly-born percussionist, has performed with such well-known artists as Alicia Keys, Joey Ramone, the Beastie Boys and Ronnie Earl as a touring and session drummer.
James Harris, the final performer of the day, will play from 4 to 7 p.m., Konicki said, noting that plans call for three live bands to perform each week alongside artists and craftsmen, pop-up boutique booths, a photo booth, the Living Sharks Museum booth and April’s Balloon Creations demonstrations.
Sunday Fundays, which first took place last fall and were held for seven consecutive weeks with live music, proved to be so popular that many retailers "literally took their products and services into the street for an open-air market that was fun, safe and complied with all COVID rules, Konicki said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.