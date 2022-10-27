STONINGTON — Sixteen distinguished musicians will gather in Stonington Sunday to remember one of their own.
Ever since the tragic death of well-known local musician Aymeric Dupré la Tour last May, his friends, fans and supporters have been working on a program to properly honor the popular harpsichord player, pianist and organist admired widely for his improvisations and passionate interpretations of Baroque music.
Sunday's concert, featuring members of Friends of Aymeric, a group formed to honor Dupré la Tour, will do just that. The musicians celebrate the memory of their friend and colleague, according to Pamela Ryley, a longtime friend of Dupré la Tour and his family.
The program will include performances by sopranos Nora Fox, Diane Dupré la Tour, Ava Wing and Jurate Svedaite; organists Nathan Bayreuther and Frank Martignetti; cellist Reenat Pinchas; flautist Richard Auber; harpsichordists Balint Karosi and Adam Hou; baritone cantor Arthur Giglio; violinist Adrian Sylveen; pianist Angelina Gadeliya and poet Dan Potter.
Dupré la Tour, who was killed in an automobile accident on May 29, 2022, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer, was an award-winning musician who began his training at the Conservatoire National de Région of Lyon, France, his native town. He studied music from a very early age and earned an artist diploma in organ. He also earned a master’s degree in historical performance at Oberlin College and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Juilliard School.
His dissertation, “New Words for the Music of Louis Marchand,” highlighted the diverse talents of this lesser-known Baroque organist, harpsichordist and vocal composer.
His performances took him across France, the United States, Canada, and South America. He played as principal for harpsichord/organ/piano with the Chamber Orchestra of New York and organized concert series at the North Stonington Historical Society and the Custom House in New London.
At the time of his death, he served as organist at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Trumbull.
"It remains a beautiful note that he has used his musical talents to bring consolation to families at funerals, to bring joy to families during weddings, and to give so much to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass each Sunday and on high feast days," said Brian Gannon of St. Theresa's in an interview shortly after the accident. "He touched the lives of many through his music."
In addition to his church position, Dupré la Tour was the assistant artistic director and accompanist of the Mystic River Chorale and a harpsichordist at Zuckermann Harpsichord International in Stonington, where he regulated and voiced both new and restored harpsichords. He was a faculty vocal coach for the Ensign-Darling Vocal Fellowship at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford and accompanist for the Student Education Outreach Program of the Salt Marsh Opera, performed organ and harpsichord recitals and lectures, collaborated with Jurate Svedaite of the Connecticut Lyric Opera, and had recently formed a French horn and organ duo with Elizabeth Fleming Martignetti.
Dupré la Tour had played with the String Orchestra of New York on harpsichord, the Oberlin Symphony Orchestra on organ, and accompanied a critically acclaimed recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Musart Matinee series on harpsichord and piano. He also performed on the celesta in John Luther Adams’ "In the White Silence," now a New World Records CD.
