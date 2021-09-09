WESTERLY — You can sing "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia" and other Abba songs along with members of the Chorus of Westerly Saturday when Summer Pops returns to Wilcox Park for its 40th anniversary concert.
The chorus' largest and most exuberant outdoor concert, the pops concert — the chorus' first live public performance in close to two years — will feature a pre-concert program packed with talent, an intermission with some notable all-stars, booms from the Artillery Company of Newport, blasts from Grucci's famous fireworks, music from the Pops Festival Orchestra and an Abba sing-a-long.
This year's pops will also include Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" from the "Messiah," Williams' "Star Wars Suite," "The Impossible Dream," and will end with the traditional pops performance of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," followed by "The Star Spangled Banner" to close the concert.
Local musicians Michael Chicoria, piano, and Ryan Piccolo will perform during the pops pre-show program, along with the Westerly Morris Men, while the intermission program will feature the Knickerbocker All-Stars, who will be joined by Boston-based vocalist Darcel Wilson.
The All-Stars — Ricky "King" Russell on guitar, Matt McCabe on piano, Brad Hallen on bass, Mark Teixeira on drums, Rich Lataille on tenor sax, Gordon Beadle on baritone sax, Jeff "Doc" Chanonhouse on trumpet and Bob Holfeder on trombone — and Wilson will sing Jackie Wilson's "Higher and Higher," Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," "Go Girl!" and "Proud Mary." The band arrangements are by Chanonhouse, while choral and orchestral arrangements are by Westerly composer John Tafone.
"Go Girl" will be performed as an instrumental with just the band, while the other songs will be performed with the chorus and the orchestra, according to John Sheerar, who noted that Wilson and the Knick All-Stars will also perform Friday at the Knick at a special pre-pops concert.
The concert, which takes place on Sept. 11, will also include a tribute called "At the Moment of Reflection & Remembrance of 9.11.01," when local police, fire and emergency officials will walk to the stage during an "Armed Forces Salute," and a new arrangement of "Amazing Grace," by Tafone. That section of the program will conclude with "Ode to Joy," from Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9."
Eager beaver pops fans will be allowed to put their blankets down in the park beginning Friday at 5 p.m. Mask-wearing and social-distancing is encouraged. More information is available on the chorus website, chorusofwesterly.org/summerpops. Information about the Pre-Pops Concert with the Knickerbocker All-Stars is available at www.knickmusic.com.
