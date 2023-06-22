WESTERLY — Summer Pops, the beloved musical extravaganza that ushers in the summer season in these parts, will return to Wilcox Park for the 42nd year Saturday, with a program sure to please music-lovers of every stripe.
One of the many presentations from the venerable Chorus of Westerly — whose members perform so ably under the direction of Andrew Howell — the pops concert draws thousands of people to the park each year to listen, sing, enjoy and watch the exquisite Grucci family fireworks display.
This year's program will feature music from John Philip Sousa to the Beatles and from John Williams to Tchaikovsky along with an "80s Medley Sing Along" (think "Don't Stop Believing," "Africa" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart") and newly-arranged performances of "Eye of the Tiger" and "Dancing Queen" (thank you composer John Tafone).
The popular pre-show program, which begins at 6:15 p.m., will feature performances from PoP, the Westerly Morris Men and the Kleyla Family Band.
PoP, the student band from the United — under the direction of Music Director Tom Foley — will be making its debut Pops performance this year. PoP includes six local high school musicians: Josh Pearson, a junior at Westerly High School, on guitar; Ally Reinhart, a sophomore at Chariho also on guitar; Hayden Sullivan a Westerly High senior on drums; Nathaniel Dobly, a senior at Wheeler on bass and vocals by Evan Anderson and Katie Danaher, both juniors at Stonington High School.
The Kleyla Family Band, a Providence-based rock band known for delivering "high-quality, high-energy performances of a wide variety of genres from rock and blues, to soul and pop that span generations," was formed by the brother and sister duo Brad and Katie Kleyla. They two will be joined by their brother, Chris Kleyla, and Brad's wife, Olivia.
The Morris Men, as most longtime Pops attendees will recall, are staples of the pre-show, having never missed a Pops concert in the park.
Pops 2023 will have a few bittersweet notes, however, as the man largely responsible for ensuring the annual production has taken place for the last four decades will pass his behind-the-scenes baton.
After 42 years at the helm, Douglas Rayner, a man known widely for his honesty, integrity and hard work, is stepping down. This year's concert marks the end of his tenure, but certainly not the end of his involvement, as he is as much a part of the chorus fabric as the Pops.
As chorus founder and longtime music director George "Bunky" Kent said in an interview with The Sun earlier this year, the Summer Pops concert never would have even happened without Rayner, his longtime friend.
"He put it all together," Kent said. "I don't know who else would have done it. He had a great love for the project and a great love for the town."
The rain date for the Pops is Sunday, June 25. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted.
