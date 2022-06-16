WESTERLY — Ryan Saunders, Andrew Howell and John Tafone had good reason to be all jazzed up and full of good cheer.
It was a Tuesday afternoon and the three men — mainstays at the venerable Chorus of Westerly — were preparing, with laughter and animation, for Saturday's 41st Summer Pops concert. The concert, one of the largest outdoor musical events in the region, draws thousands of people to Wilcox Park every June and serves as the unofficial beginning of the summer musical season.
When the COVID-19 pandemic came along, the concert, like most every event, was postponed for a year, and a version was held last year in September. Now, it was days away from the return of the full-fledged Pops concert — complete with special guests, pre-show artists, an appearance by the Westerly Morris Men and fireworks by Grucci.
Plus, Saunders, the executive director of the Chorus of Westerly, had just received the good news that an anonymous friend of the chorus was planning to match all money raised — up to $40,000 — throughout the Pops weekend.
"That's a huge gift," said Saunders with obvious delight. "Like everything else, our expenses this year have gone up twenty percent."
Saunders, along with Howell, the music director, and Tafone, a New York-based musician/arranger who serves on the Summer Pops 2022 Committee, were clearly excited about the donation and the concert — the first June pops concert since the pandemic took hold — and their enthusiasm was both uplifting and infectious.
"I am so looking forward to it," said Tafone, who grew up in Westerly and sang with the chorus as a child. "It's going to be big and it's going to be fun."
"And John has created several new arrangements," put in Howell. "There's the new arrangement to Leonard Cohen's 'Halleluiah,' and the Beach Boys medley sing-along and his work with Nicholas King."
King, an entertainer who was born and raised in Westerly and has been performing since he was 4 years old, will perform in the second half of the concert with the United House Band.
"Nicholas and I both live in New York," said Tafone. "When we met up and had conversations about the concert, we remembered how we used to go to the Pops when we were kids.
"Now we're grown ups and here we are," he said with another laugh. "It's so cool.
"The first live orchestra I ever saw was at the Pops concert," he added. "I hope we can do the same thing for all the kids who come.
"There's going to be lots of big fun," repeated Tafone with a laugh. "Big and new. Bigger than ever.
"And there's going to be a nod to Adele and Bob Dylan and Billy Joel," Howell continued good-naturedly, "with 'Make You Feel MY Love,' their fans will be happy."
The pre-show concert will include performances by Kala Farnham and the Providence-based rock band the Kleyla Family Band, Howell said.
Saunders said that, as with most years, the chorus will close the concert with fireworks and Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" ... but with some changes.
The Russian words usually sung to the piece, "are a very old nationalistic text that hearkens back to a very different time in 19th-century Europe," Saunders said.
Given what's going on with Russia and Ukraine, the words no longer seemed appropriate.
"We had some heartfelt conversations about how best to deal with the '1812' this year, given the situation in Ukraine," Saunders said. "So, we've changed the words to English ... as our call for hope and unity."
"We did some deep digging about it," added Howell. "A lot of reflecting."
In the end, they decided that rather than avoiding the work altogether, a "new and more universal text should be created and sung."
"We crafted a text that we feel encourages us to work together, that brings hope, and that reminds us of our shared humanity," the program reads. "We thus created the following text for the '1812' for Summer Pops 2022. This is our call for unity and our prayer for peace. The new text for the '1812' will be sung in English this year, and is as follows:
Voices rising, giving hope to humankind.
We all sing as one, sharing love through darkest times.
Join with us, now, standing side by side and hand in
hand with strength and love despite our grief.
Let our voices now unite in song.
Voice rising, join with us to sing this song.
Believe. There is peace to come.
We sing so our hope will rise. Our voices rise!
We all will rise. Sing and rise!
Goodness and hope shall rise.
We are one people.
Rise up, rise up, rise up and sing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.