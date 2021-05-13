STONINGTON — The Latin Essence Jazz Group — the latest incarnation of The Chris Leigh Band which combines elements of traditional Latin music with an eclectic repertoire of jazz standards and pop/fusion classics — will kick off a new monthly music series in Stonington next week. The series, called Concerts on the Green, is sponsored by La Grua Center with support from the Stonington Village Improvement Association.
The jazz group — made up of pianist Rufus "Baby Grand" Davis; guitarist, singer and composer Chris Leigh; saxophonist Steve Marien; conga player Eric German; and drummer Miguel Rios Jr. — will perform on Friday, May 21, from from 6-7 p.m. on the Stonington Commons Green.
Leigh, who has a lifelong love of blues and roots-based music, is the driving force behind the jazz group. A freelance professional guitarist who has worked with a number of rhythm and blues and jazz groups over his 30-year performing career — most recently and notably with Eight to the Bar — has opened for or performed on stage with James Cotton, Robert Randolph, Pine Top Perkins, Johnny Winter, Jaimoe and Earl King. Leigh teaches guitar lessons and is the co-owner of String Theory School of Music in East Lyme, which he began with his wife Amy in 2007. The Leighs are also co-founders of the Mystic Blues Festival.
Davis, a New London native, is the resident pianist for Foxwoods Resort & Casino. He has assisted in rehearsals for both the London Symphony Orchestra and the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, has toured the country with the National Theater for the Performing Arts and has performed at the Coast Guard Academy for special government service events. He is the musical director and pianist for St. John’s Christian Church in Groton and currently plays for several bands, including the J Hunter Group, Red Satin Band, Up Jump Swing Band, and the Baby Grand Davis Ensemble.
German fell in love with the timbales when he was a 6-year-old and saw the great Tito Puente perform on television. As a youngster, he sat in with Salsa singers such as Luisito Carrion, Paquito Jr. Acosta and Hector Tricoche. He spent 10 years with La Selección Perfecta, and served as the band's musical director. German has performed with such renowned artists as Pedro Capo, Cheo Feliciano, Andy Montañez, Ismael Miranda, Larry Harlow, Maelo Ruiz, Jerry Rivera, Tito Nieves, Charlie Aponte, N'Klabe, NG2 and Eguie Castrillo.
Marien, known as a consummate musician on the tenor, alto, and soprano saxophones, currently plays rock with The Savage Brothers Band and jazz with The J Hunter Group. He has performed and recorded with the swing quartet Razmataz, with rhythm and blues band The Hornets, with free jazz artist Mike Murray, and with jazz vocalist Lisa Marien. Through the years, he has been a member of many bands, including Top Shelf, oldies trio The Thamesmen, top 40 groups A Little Night Music and Times Square, jazz fusion ensemble Total Eclipse, and club favorite Sugar Daddy. He has also performed with Christian artist Roy Maclean, regional Christian band Tower of Praise, and with worship bands at Calvary Chapel in Uncasville.
Rios has been a freelance percussionist/drummer performing with some of New England’s best orchestras and bands for roughly 23 years. He has played with some of the premier artists in the Latin Music/Salsa genre such as Nino Segarra, Ray De La Paz and Viti Ruiz. A member and conga player of the Jesus Pagan Orchestra he teaches drums and percussion at String Theory School of Music.
Four of the concerts will take place on the green while a fifth — "Kids Concert" with Bergin O’Malley — will take place on Wadawanuck Square, adjacent to the Stonington Free Library.
On June 25, The U.S. Coast Guard Band Ensemble will perform followed by "Sea Chanteys with Revell Carr," on July 23 and Epitome Jazz on Sept. 24. The Kids Concert will take place on Aug. 17.
All concerts are free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.