STONINGTON — La Grua Center's "Summer Concerts on the Green" will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. with a concert by Twisted Pine.
Praised by NPR for their "upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms; and virtuosic solos,” Twisted Pine released its sophomore full-length "Right Now" in 2020 with Signature Sounds Recordings.
Exploring a sound they call Americana funk, Twisted Pine takes traditional music in exhilarating directions. "Our bluegrass is jazzy, our indie folk is poppy, our grooves are funky," said bassist Chris Sartori.
Twisted Pine includes Kathleen Parks, fiddle; Dan Bui, mandolin; Sartori, bass; Anh Phung, flute grooves with fearless improvisation and intricate arrangements.
"They were once bluegrass," wrote the Boston Globe, "but ... this Boston band has become something else, a wider version of string band, boundary jumpers akin to outfits like Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek and Crooked Still.”
Major support for the Concerts on the Green is provided by the Stonington Village Improvement Association. The concert is free of charge.
Some pertinent information:
- Rain dates/cancellations: If it looks like inclement weather on the day of the concert, La Grua will make a call by noon and update its website event page, as well as send an email to ticket holders. The rain date will be the next day, Saturday, at 6 p.m. (Not all concerts will have rain dates.)
- Parking: The North Lot at Stonington Commons at 32 Water Street will be available until it is full. Parking in Stonington Borough in the summer can be a challenge. Residents of Stonington Borough are encouraged to walk.
- Seating: The Center will be open for seating at 5 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets, as none will be provided.
- Dogs: No dogs are allowed on the Stonington Commons Green.
- Food and drink: You can bring your own food, but not your own liquor. Trash cans will be available on the perimeter of the green for your use.
- Restrooms: Restrooms are available inside La Grua Center.
- Running time: Each concert will last approximately one hour, with no intermission.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
