WAKEFIELD — Westerly native Nicolas King will kick things off at Theatre By The Sea next week when the popular crooner performs for two evenings, July 9 and 10, with his new show, "Hindsight’s 2020."
King, accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio, will be performing a collection of jazz, pop and Broadway songs which celebrate the ups and downs of the pandemic year. This optimistic set highlights lessons learned, new perspectives gained, and the music that got us through it all.
Theater owner and producer Bill Hanney said he's thrilled to announce the return of live entertainment at his "beloved theatre," especially after more than a year of being closed and shuttered.
King's show is an "optimistic set" that "highlights lessons learned, new perspectives gained and the music that got us through it all," Hanney said.
And while the Matunuck summer playhouse may not be producing musicals this summer, there will be plenty of live music, he said.
"We're putting together an exciting schedule of events," said Hanney. "We already have commitments from four outstanding artists and are in communication with several others."
"And," he added, "as previously announced, we'll will be bringing back the mega-hit 'Mamma Mia!' for an encore performance."
King — who's been performing since he was a four year old, has appeared in such Broadway productions as Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," "A Thousand Clowns" with Tom Selleck, and Carol Burnett's "Hollywood Arms," directed by Hal Prince.
King has also appeared in dozens of national television commercials, including his award winning "Oscar Mayer Lunchables" commercial, and has performed on many talk shows including “The View," "The Today Show," and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." In addition to performing with artists such as Tony Danza, Jack Jones and Lainie Kazan, King has performed alongside his mentor, the legendary Liza Minnelli, since he was 11 years old.
The series continues on July 16 with comedian, actress, singer, Poppy Champlin who won the title "America’s funniest real woman" on "The Joan Rivers Show," and has appeared on “Oprah Winfrey.” She has also appeared on VH-1, A&E and Showtime and was a feature story on “Entertainment Tonight.” As a producer and internationally known comedian, Champlin personally hand-picks the comedians she invites to join her in each venue as “The Queer Queens of Qomedy.” She also teaches stand-up comedy at the Courthouse Center for the Arts.
On July 23, Rhode Island's Emily Luther — who has appeared on both “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Season 13 of “The Voice” — will be bringing her unique singing style to the theatre. A Berklee College of Music alumnae, Luther's vocals have taken her from coast to coast. At the age of 19, she released a cover of Adele's, “Someone Like You” with fellow Berklee alumnus Charlie Puth.
After becoming a viral hit, talk-show mogul Ellen DeGeneres invited the singers to perform on her syndicated television show. Best known for her versatility as a contemporary vocalist, her vocal tone and powerhouse vocal abilities have given her the ability to cross genres with ease. She has shared the stage with vocal greats like Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams and has even offered vocals for the Grammy Foundation.
After living in Los Angeles, Emily decided to make New England home again. Along with performing, she is the creative arts director for Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket. Luther will be in concert on July 23 at 8 pm.
On July 31, Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will appear for one night only at 8 p.m. Callaway, who made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s "Merrily We Roll Along," received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in "Baby," and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in "Cats." She also starred in the original casts of "Miss Saigon," "The Three Musketeers" and "The Look of Love." She received an Emmy Award for hosting “Ready to Go,” a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston. Callaway, accompanied by award-winning pianist Alex Rybeck, will present an evening of songs from Broadway and film.
Performances for the 2021 Summer Concert Series will take place on July 9, 10, 16, 23 and 31 at 8 p.m. Additional dates and performers may be announced. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 to $52 (additional fees may apply.) Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 401-782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online at theatrebythesea.com or by calling 866-811-4111.
