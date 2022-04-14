PROVIDENCE — Trinity Repertory Company continues its 2021-22 season with "Sueño," Obie Award-winning playwright José Rivera’s adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s Spanish Golden Age play, "La vida es sueño," or "Life is a Dream."
The show, which has been called "a humorous and haunting metaphysical story peppered with intentional anachronisms," is directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo, one of Trinity Rep’s newest company members.
Carlo, a Puerto Rican director from Miami, has based the staging of Trinity's "Sueño" on a telenovela set.
Telenovelas are a style of serialized dramas produced in Latin American countries that can span a range of genres — from romantic comedies to historical dramas to mysteries — but tend to share melodramatic storylines and multiple plots that may or may not intertwine in common.
"Sueño" is a contemporary English-language reimagining of "Life is a Dream," considered one of the jewels of the Spanish Golden Age. The play tells the story of a Spanish prince who was imprisoned at birth based on astrological predictions. Years later, the young man is released to test the prophesies. Once freed, his actions could either earn him the throne or return him to a lifetime of isolation to question the very nature of reality and humanity.
"Jose Rivera's 'Sueño' is one of the absolute highlights of our season this year,” Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement. “This swashbuckling, funny and profound play will take audiences on a wild ride, one that will stay with them long after they leave the theater."
"Playwright Rivera is one of the great talents of the American Theater," Columbus added, "and under the direction of one of our newest resident company members, Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the words and ideas in this remarkable play will delight and inspire."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
