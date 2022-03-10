STONINGTON — What began as "something of a pandemic side gig" for retired psychology professor Stuart Vyse has turned into quite the story about quite the hotel in Stonington.
It's a story Vyse will tell Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Stonington Free Library with a presentation on the history of the Steamboat Hotel.
An expert on superstition and irrational behavior, Vyse, who has taught at at Connecticut College, Providence College and the University of Rhode Island, said that soon after he moved into his house in Stonington Borough about 20 years ago, he started to hear bits and pieces of its history. But it wasn't until the pandemic's forced isolation that Vyse found the time to research in any depth.
A writer who is the author of "Going Broke: Why Americans Can’t Hold on to Their Money" and "Believing in Magic: The Psychology of Superstition," which won the William James Book Award of the American Psychological Association, Vyse is an expert on irrational behavior who has made appearances on CNN International, the PBS NewsHour, and NPR’s Science Friday.
"I never had an interest in writing about local history," Vyse said Monday morning as he discussed his project and his upcoming talk. "But this kept my interest. I really got hooked on the project."
Vyse said he learned that the building once called "The Heartbreak Hotel" and that members of the Seidner family — known locally for their famous mayonnaise — once lived in the house, with the senior Seidner opening his tailor shop there after emigrating from Austria.
Built by Gilbert Wheeler before 1840, Vyse's home, now called the Steamboat Hotel, has witnessed almost 200 years of Stonington's history. From the early days of the railroad and steamship lines, it has hosted intemperate railroad workers, immigrants, businessmen, dignitaries, families and war veterans.
Vyse calls his research “a labor of love and a gift to the village that has been my home for over 20 years.” His manuscript about the history of the Steamboat Hotel will become a book published by the History Press, he said, and guests will be able to pre-order copies at the event.
