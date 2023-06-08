KINGSTON — Narragansett Elder Dawn Dove will lead the opening ceremony Saturday when the Tomaquag Museum presents its traditional Strawberry Thanksgiving on the quadrangle at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
The Strawberry Thanksgiving celebration will feature storytelling, traditional music and dance performances and demonstrations of traditional art forms from such artists as Dawn Spears, Silvermoon LaRose and Mikala Jackson.
“At our annual Strawberry Thanksgiving we celebrate Creator’s gift of the strawberry, a traditional symbol of love and friendship," said LaRose, the museum's assistant director.
"This event has become increasingly popular each year, drawing in guests of all ages not only to experience local Indigenous culture but to engage in the celebrations along with members of the tribal community," she added. "It’s a great day to make new friends and lasting memories, which is exactly what the strawberry represents.”
The free event will also include children’s activities including games and crafts, support Indigenous empowerment, and an outdoor market of Native artists and vendors featuring a wide selection of traditional and contemporary art, jewelry, prints and gifts. Food, including light lunch fare and strawberry dishes, will be available.
In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, July 11.
— Sun staff
